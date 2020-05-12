Video: UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results

UFC on ESPN+ 29 Weigh-Ins

It’s just barely a few days passed when UFC 249 PPV happened now UFC is ready to roll again tomorrow with its UFC Jacksonville MMA event, which will go down Wednesday (May 12, 2020) from inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

The main headliner features a light heavyweight bout between former title contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. Meanwhile, in the co-main event former light heavyweight contender, Ovince Saint Preux moved up a weight class to clash with Ben Rothwell.

Also, in the main card, Ray Borg will face off Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout.

Early weigh-ins currently underway from the UFC host hotel in Jacksonville. Check out below UFC on ESPN+ 29 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Lightweight: Drew Dober (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

Bantamweight: Ray Borg (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (135)

Middleweight: Karl Roberson (187.5*) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Featherweight: Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

*Roberson will be fined a percentage of his fight purse (TBC) after missing a middleweight limit.