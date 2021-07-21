Billy Quarantillo Plans On Making ‘Little Billy Jr.’ On Honeymoon Following UFC Vegas 31 Win

One of the UFC’s bright new prospects, Billy Quarantillo came back to the Octagon after getting married in March. Now he plans to use the money made in his win over Gabriel Benitez to go on a honeymoon, and hopefully add to his family.

Throughout the pandemic, Quarantillo was a budding star in the UFC’s featherweight division. After making his promotional debut in 2019 on the back of a win on the Contender Series, he went 2-1 in 2020, over the course of just 7 months, ending the year with a setback to Gavin Tucker.

However Billy Q got back on track with his first fight of the year, at UFC Vegas 31, against Benitez, returning to the Octagon after getting married in March. Speaking in a recent interview after the fight, he revealed that he plans on going on a honeymoon with the money from this Fight of the Night, and maybe adding on to his family.

“Next Wednesday we’re going to the US Virgin Islands for about ten days, and its just going to be a great time to relax, chill, and maybe try to get our family to grow a little bit, maybe try to have a little baby,” Quarantillo said. “A little Billy Jr. Yeah, we’re definitely at that point. We’ve lived together for years, we’re obviously married now, and it’s something we both want to do. I think I’m ready. I know she’s ready, I think I’m ready. Yeah, that’s the gameplan.”

What’s Next For Billy Quarantillo?

Well besides the obvious plans that he has going on right now, Billy Quarantillo is looking to get back in the Octagon for another fight this fall. In fact, he said in the same interview that his plan is to compete again in November.

As for who he may face, it is a little too early to push for a top 15 ranked fighter in the shark tank that is the featherweight division. That said, one more solid win, and he could be looking to break into those rankings by next year.

Billy Quarantillo is certainly an entertaining fighter to watch, and is quickly growing into a hardcore fan’s favorite. It will be interesting to see his next move in the Octagon.