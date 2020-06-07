The launch of next-generation gaming consoles is set to release in late 2020. In a previous edition of the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill, Middle Easy revealed that a close source said that the UFC 4 video game is set to release and be available on launch day with the next Playstation and Xbox. Now, sources are saying that boxing megastar Tyson Fury is involved with the game and could be a playable character.

UFC Video Game Franchise

The UFC video game franchise has come a long way since it’s humble beginnings. However, for anyone that plays the game, they know that there is still a lot of improvements to be made. Games of the past have had little to no replay value beyond matchmaking online against an opponent. But, in most cases, a bad connection deems the game unplayable. Nonetheless, the game is still tremendously fun to play.

Previous renditions of the game saw EA Sports outsource talent that isn’t on the UFC roster. Consequently, Mike Tyson, Bruce Lee, and even Shaq have all been apart of the game in the past as playable characters.

Fury in UFC 4

Now, Tyson Fury is set to follow suit in UFC 4. The game is expected to come jam-packed with a slew of new features that fans have been clamoring to see. Online leagues, better servers, and a revamped career mode have all been hinted at throughout the process of the game’s development.

Brian Mazique , via Forbes, has reported that Fury is set to appear in the game. However, at the time, it is uncertain what Fury’s exact role in the game will be. If Tyson is a playable character in UFC 4, he will have successfully solidified his plans on crossing over into MMA.

Tyson Fury’s 2019/2020

While it may not be in an actual UFC octagon, for now, the digital version should suffice. What a year for Tyson Fury. Appearing in the WWE, re-capturing heavyweight boxing titles, and now appearing in UFC 4.