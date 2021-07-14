Frankie Edgar Wants To Fight Sean O’Malley: “Makes Sense To Me”

Who’s next for Sean O’Malley? Frankie Edgar has the answer.

O’Malley’s Last Performance

‘The Suga Show’ put on an exciting new episode at UFC 264 this past weekend. O’Malley broke a UFC record, landing the most significant strikes in a bantamweight fight. He would rack up the numbers in 3 rounds before finishing Kris Moutinho with a barrage of strikes in the closing seconds of the fight.

The showing earned both fighters a $75K bonus for “Fight of the Night’.

Calling Out Former Champs

O’Malley would use his time on the mic to call some big names in the bantamweight division. He called out Rob Font and former UFC Champions Petr Yan, Cody Garbrandt, and Dominick Cruz.

There was a former champ that was left out in that call-out, however. Frankie Edgar.

Edgar’s Move To 135

The former UFC Lightweight Champion moved down to his new home at 135lbs after title runs at 145 and 155lbs. Edgar would be successful in his more natural weight class, winning his debut against Pedro Munhoz last August.

Unfortunately, the UFC veteran wasn’t victorious in his second outing. The sequel resulted with him being on the receiving end of a ‘KO of the year’ candidate by Cory Sandhagen. 5 months after the monstrous flying knee, Edgar is ready to book his return.

His manager Ali Abdelaziz recently pitched Edgar vs O’Malley for Madison Square Garden, the targeted venue to host UFC’s PPV card in November.

How’s that sound :

Frankie Edgar vs Sean O’Malley in MSG — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 11, 2021

Edgar Wants O’Malley

Edgar sees the logic.

“O’Malley just fought, he won pretty dominantly.” Edgar told MMA Island. “He can be a matchup I can see happening, maybe before this year ends. A lot of people have fights coming up. So if he’s free and I’m free, makes sense to me.”

“The Answer” could be a great test for the young O’Malley, who has yet to face a primary wrestler in the UFC Octagon.

Is Frankie Edgar vs. Sean O’Malley the next fight to make?