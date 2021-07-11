Sean O’Malley Stops Kris Moutinho – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)

The Suga Show is back in incredible fashion.

On just a weeks’ notice, Sean O’Malley welcomes regional prospect Kris Moutinho to the UFC. The bantamweight bout opens up the main card of UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1:

Moutinho gets right to work. The UFC newcomer is super aggressive, adding constant pressure to O’Malley. O’Malley would take it well, making his own space with his long length. O’Malley would taunt the brute Moutinho, pretending to dribble a basketball with his hands. O’Malley would pick his shots, cracking Moutinho with punches. Moutinho was unfazed still. He would snap leg kicks as O’Malley continued to pour it on. O’Malley would knock down Moutinho is striking melee. The UFC debutant wasn’t out however, who took every shot on the chin. Moutinho would even talk to O’Malley in the exchanges. O’Malley would finish the round with a tight guillotine on the ground. Moutinho was saved by the bell.

Round 2:

Suga continues to put on a show. The aggressiveness of Moutinho would be non-stop. Moutinho would hunt O’Malley on the feet. O’Malley would be on the backfoot and play sniper with his strikes. O’Malley would crack the jab and unleash his kicks to keep Moutinho guessing. O’Malley picked up some massive numbers, being highly accurate in his striking approach throughout the round.

Round 3:

O’Malley starts off the round firing kicks at Moutinho’s knees. O’Malley would sequence his onslaught spamming jabs at his green-haired opponent. Moutinho would stalk O’Malley like a zombie. Shots would land, but the newcomer would remain in constant pursuit of O’Malley. O’Malley would butcher Moutinho’s head in with punches. Moutinho would only have a smile on his face and heart for days. Herb Dean enough of the action however, putting a stop to the fight late in round 3.

Official result: Sean O’Malley defeats Kris Moutinho via R3 TKO

