In the main event, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar takes on #5 bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in a 135lb showdown. The match is the first of Edgar’s career and a victory could put him in rare air as one of the few fighters in the history of the sport to secure a win across three divisions.

Round 1

A tap of the gloves and we’re underway. Both men feel each other out at a very fast pace. Edgar looks to have a solid striking rhythm, landing multiple 3 to 5 punch combinations. Although Munhoz is eating the shots, he presses forward in hopes of landing a big shot.

Pedro continues to stand and bang, throwing heavy leg kicks, and landing big right hands. Pedro lands a big left hand to close out the round and Edgar lands a 2 punch combo as the horn sounds.

10-9 Munoz

Round 2

Both men connect early and a quick jab cuts Pedro open. Both men continue to move around non stop until Edgar slips on the canvas. Both men get back to their feet and continue their hellish pace. Edgar seems to find his range, landing multiple jabs. Then, Edgar lands a takedown and attempts a slam but Munhoz gets back to his feet.

Constant pressure by both men as they fight in a fight booth near the edge of the cage. Frankie connects with a spin kick, however, both men continue their fast pace as they both are now bleeding. Finally, a groin strike from Munhoz to Edgar ends the round as the bell sounds.

10-9 Edgar

Round 3

As expected, both men continue to keep their fast pacing. As Frankie continues to land quick combinations, Munhoz also continues to land solid, powerful strikes.

Edgar connects with a huge right hook. Followed by a nice combination but Munhoz is still present and game. Frankie’s leg appears to have finally become compromised from all the leg kicks at the hands of Pedro. Now, he’s moving much more gingerly.

10-9 Munoz

Round 4

Edgar starts the round with a single leg attempt. After a quick scramble, both men are up to their feet and exchanging once again. A new round, but the same pace and action. Pedro lands a huge right hand to end the round, which has carried the same trend as the previous rounds.

10-9 Munoz

Round 5

One of the best back and forth exchanges happens early into the 5th round. However, Edgar’s leg is starting to give out due to all the powerful leg kicks landed by Pedro. Edgar lands a big right hand and then men reset to exchange in the pocket.

Both men attempt to go to the body and Pedro Munhoz attempts a spinning body kick to close the round and end the fight.

Official Result: Frankie Edgar def. Pedro Munhoz via SD (48-47, 46-49, 48-47).

Check the Highlights Below:

