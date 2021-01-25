Tony Ferguson Claims Dustin Poirier Ducked Him, Hits Out At Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson had some words for Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

Poirier is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career following a second-round knockout of Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 headliner this past weekend.

Although it was not for a title, many observers believe Poirier is the rightful champion of the lightweight division. “The Diamond” clearly thinks so as well.

However, Ferguson made sure to give Poirier a reminder of what happened prior to UFC 257.

“Good Fight But You Dodged Me Kid. # SeeYouSoon -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽”

What Ferguson is referring to is the fact that he and Poirier were slated to fight at UFC 254 in October only for the latter to have issues with the contract he was offered.

Ferguson backed Poirier up by asking the UFC to pay him what he wants in order to make the fight happen but eventually, the promotion decided to offer Michael Chandler to both fighters who declined. Ferguson notably took issue with Chandler being paid more than him.

Poirier would then go on to challenge McGregor and get that fight which left Ferguson without an opponent at the time.

Ferguson Hits Out At Diaz

Ferguson also took issue with Diaz who mocked McGregor after his defeat by claiming “these guys get finished all the time.”

To that, “El Cucuy” responded by telling the Stockton native — who last fought in November 2019 — to actually compete.

“All These Guys Do Is Have Bad Grammer 🤦‍♂️ F*ckin’ Nate,.. Get off your ass & compete already ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # wasteoftalent # COVIDGotYaPosted # PandemicGames”

As for Ferguson, he needs a win before he gets a chance at fighting Poirier. Perhaps a long-awaited showdown with McGregor could be in store?