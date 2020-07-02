In what is somewhat out of left field, Tony Ferguson called for a rematch with Justin Gaethje.

Following Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker’s war at UFC Vegas 4 this past weekend, Gaethje praised the fight and went on to state that the latter deserved a place at the big dog table.

Ferguson seemingly took issue with this as he replied to the tweet in the early hours of Thursday morning calling for “The Highlight” to run things back with him. He notably claimed things would be different without three of his training partners helping Gaethje.

“Saved Sports So You Could Be Able To Compete Again. You’re Acting Like Ur Coach Told Ya Not To Be. Run It Back Without My Three Previous Practice Partners Helping You. Old Camps Reign TC # M. Lopez # DeathclutchMMA R. Namajunas. P. Barry 💪🕶 BTW Much Better Tracker Than Hunter”

https://twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT/status/1278609217079799810

Gaethje vs. Ferguson Part II?

Gaethje defeated Ferguson via fifth-round TKO when they met in the UFC 249 headliner in May for the interim lightweight championship.

With the win, Gaethje not only inflicted Ferguson’s first defeat since 2012, but also set up a date to meet current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that is slated to take place in September.

Because of that, it is unlikely that the pair will have a rematch anytime soon.

However, if Gaethje went on to defeat Nurmagomedov as well and “El Cucuy” returned to action with a win over Poirier or Hooker for example, we just might see the sequel then.