Alleged Details of Diego Sanchez Being Cut by UFC, and “Extremely Dark Energy” of Joshua Fabia

Joshua Fabia, as expected, is reported to be a major component of Diego Sanchez being cut from the UFC. Earlier today, we reported that the promotion cut Sanchez from a credible source close to the UFC. Now, we’re learning the scary details that led up to Diego’s exit.

According to sources, the UFC has been trying to cut Sanchez for at least a few weeks. However, we’re being told that Joshua Fabia, Diego’s head coach, has a stronghold over Sanchez’s decision-making, almost as strong as a power of attorney.

A video surfaced of Fabia inside of fighters meeting with Diego. The meeting went viral and is a presumable component of Diego’s release. Fabia was highly vocal in his belief that UFC commentators were mistreating Diego from a storytelling perspective.

For people who wanted context. Also Fabia addressing the group probably one of the most hilariously awkward things you’ll ever see. That room deserves a raise after this lol. Both clips on Diego’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/P9ONGrC00f — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) April 29, 2021

Shortly after our first piece, Diego posted on Instagram that he was “free at least,” virtually confirming his UFC release. In the IG story, he made sure that Bellator, One Championship, and Bare Knuckle FC were aware of his alleged free agency.

Did Diego Sanchez get cut? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ggB64bXE5v — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 29, 2021

Scary Documentation of Sanchez and Fabia

The source documented that the power of Fabia over Sanchez is extreme. So strong that when outsiders looking in on the situation try to talk to Diego, he gets upset and lashes out. This could be worrisome for anyone who cares about the well-being of Diego.

One theory from the sources stated that Fabia wanted Diego to continue fighting. The apparent reason was so that he could try to sue the UFC. His ploy was to spin the idea of Sanchez fighting beyond his prime and the UFC allowing it.

Sources told us that Sanchez was no longer interested in fighting professionally anymore. Instead, he wanted to focus on teaching self-defense and BJJ. Additionally, that Sanchez looked “super thin, not appearing anywhere close to 170lbs.” Which is the division that Sanchez was scheduled to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on May 8th.

Dealings with Josuha Fabia

To make matters worse, Fabia has reportedly called himself “a healer” and has extended his services beyond Diego and UFC veteran Stephan Bonnar. One source who wanted to remain anonymous documented finding Sanchez in a river at 10 pm and that Fabia regularly refers to Diego as Lenny from ‘Of Mice & Men.”

People close to Diego have told us that Fabia has “extremely dark energy,” and they are concerned for Sanchez’s wellbeing. So much so that Diego’s closest people around him fear being involved with breaking up the pair’s teacher/student relationship.

As more details arrive, we’ll be sure to keep everyone updated.

As always, be aware that these testimonies are from sources close to the situation. Furthermore, they have yet to be confirmed by Diego Sanchez or the UFC.