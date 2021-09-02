Polish Fighter Ewa Brodnicka Throws Sex Toy At Opponent, Starts Brawl During Faceoffs

They say to never bring a knife to a gun fight, but there should have actually been rules about not bringing a sex toy to an MMA fight. That would have saved Ewa Brodnicka from having a pre-fight brawl with her opponent, Aniela Bogusz.

Brodnicka was looking to make her MMA debut, coming from the world of pro boxing. She was set to take on Bogusz, although few expected to see what occurred during their face-off.

Ewa barged on stage to come face to face with her opponent, but first she withdrew a black dildo that she threw in Aniela’s face. This led to a back and forth of words, before an all out brawl broke out between these two fighters, which you can see in the video below.

This was happen last weekend in High League promotion in Poland. In that fight, Ewa Brodnicka lost to Aniela "Lil Masti" Bogusz by TKO in R3 https://t.co/0z0vaowyyj pic.twitter.com/4ZbtLoSRTH — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) August 31, 2021

Ewa Brodnicka vs Aniela Bogusz Fight Results

With the way this brawl broke out during their face-offs, you would not be faulted for thinking that the fight between Ewa Bordnicka and Aniela Bogusz might have been canceled. However that was not the case at all, as these two ladies still threw down.

In the end though, it seems that the sex toy and the brawl had no effect on the actual outcome of the fight, as Ewa lost the fight in the third round, via stoppage. She was battered with ground and pound from the crucifix position, ending what was the co-main event of this High League event in the final round of the contest.

Polish MMA is something that seems to always deliver, when it comes to the bizarre and crazy side of the sport, and this fight between Ewa Brodnicka and Aniela Bogusz was no different. However the fight result just serves to prove that in life, sometimes you are the one handing out the dildo, and other times you’re the one getting the sex toy.