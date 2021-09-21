Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant Get Into Bloody Brawl During Face-Off (VIDEO)

At the first press conference before the bout between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, the two fighters finally came face to face. However this ended up not being a great idea, as it ended in the two having a bit of a brawl onstage.

Canelo and Plant are set to face off against each other in a championship boxing match on November 6th. Being billed as On The Road To Undisputed, this bout will serve as a super middleweight unification title bout, with the winner holding the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring titles, being the first undisputed champion in the division’s history.

Ahead of the fight, the two came face to face for a press conference, having their first face-off. However as the video below shows, Alvarez shoved Caleb, resulting in the two throwing hands for a brief moment before people get between them and separate things.

Heated face off here before the #CaneloPlant press conference 🤯😳 Streaming live: https://t.co/mIPZRjJbFo pic.twitter.com/7WXH6hAQu6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 21, 2021

Canelo Alvarez Cut Caleb Plant

From what the clip shows, the two were talking trash from the moment they came face to face. Canelo Alvarez then shoved Caleb Plant, leading to Caleb trying to sucker punch Alvarez, only for the punch to be slipped and a counter shot being landed.

This counter shot opened up a cut on the face of Caleb, just below his right eye. The solid size cut was bleeding during the press conference, but with there being more than a month to go until the fight, it should not effect the contest moving forward.

Caleb Plant has suffered a serious cut as a result of his brawl with Canelo Alvarez at the start of their press conference… pic.twitter.com/e7oopSAH8u — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 21, 2021

With this fight not taking place until November 6th, it is safe to say that there will be more than a few more face-offs between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. That being said, it is also a solid bet that moving forward, there will be people there, ready to intervene and hopefully stop another brawl from breaking out.