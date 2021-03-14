UFC Vegas 21: Eryk Anders Illegally Knees Darren Stewart In The Head, Fight Deemed A No Contest (Highlights)

Middleweight veterans, Darren Stewart and Eryk Anders clash in an explosive start to UFC Vegas 21’s main card. Both men are coming off decision losses to some of the 185lb elite. However, a win for either tonight could well propel them towards the top 15.

Round 1

Stewart instantly takes the centre of the octagon. Stewart connects with several straight shots. Anders shoots for a takedown. Stewart stays on his feet but is pressed up against the cage. Anders drives Stewart across to the other side of the octagons and connects with a hard combination of punches. Takedown for Anders, but Stewart gets back to his feet. Anders connects with a flurry of punches and drops Stewart! The commentators call for the fight to be stopped, but Stewart gets back to his feet. Stewart falls to one knee and Anders connects with an illegal knee to the head. Stewart wants to continue but the doctor deems him unfit to continue.

Official decision: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart ruled no-contest (illegal blow) (R1, 4:37)

Check the Highlights below:

After an illegal knee, the Anders-Stewart bout has been stopped. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/kcmL95imP5 — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021

A no decision is the ruling for our main card opener. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/LlgAg1mkb6 — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021