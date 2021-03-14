Leon Edwards Wants Title Shot Next, Belal Muhammad Fires Back

Leon Edwards wants a title shot while Belal Muhammad wants to run things back.

The pair competed in a welterweight headliner at UFC Vegas 21 last night in a contest that looked to be going the way of Edwards, especially as he rocked Muhammad in the first round with a head kick.

However, Muhammad survived and just when he was attempting to turn things around early in the second round, he was unintentionally poked in the eye by Edwards during a kick.

It was a deep eye poke and Muhammad was writhing in pain and unable to continue as the fight was eventually ruled a no contest. Luckily for the Chicago native, there was no permanent damage in his eye, but he did want to run things back again.

Edwards, however, has other ideas.

“I believe a title shot should be next,” Edwards said at the post-fight press conference. “I’ve rebuilt myself back up since last competing against Usman. I was on an eight-fight winning streak. Tonight was going to be nine. The writing was on the wall. I was winning the fight, clearly. “So I believe I should be next at the title shot. I’ve built myself back up. That’s what should be next, I think.”

Muhammad: You Aren’t Getting A Title Shot

Those comments rubbed Muhammad the wrong way as he couldn’t believe Edwards was asking for a title shot given the nature of how their fight went.

“Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc”

As for what the UFC decides to do remains to be seen — we’ll only find out early next week.