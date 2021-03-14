Belal Muhammad Reveals Vision Is Coming Back, No Permanent Damage In Right Eye

Fortunately for Belal Muhammad, his eye will be back to normal in no time.

Muhammad took on Leon Edwards in a welterweight contest in the UFC Vegas 21 headliner last night at the Apex facility.

Despite the long layoff, Edwards was looking good as he rocked Muhammad with a head kick in the first round with the contest clearly in his favor.

Muhammad did well to survive but just as the second round began, he was on the receiving end of an eye poke as Edwards was attempting a kick.

Muhammad dropped to the floor instantly and was in agony as he started crying and complained that he couldn’t see anything. The commentary team as well as combat sports world, meanwhile, were united in concern.

The bout was eventually called off and was a no contest as a result.

Muhammad: The Vision Is Coming Back

It didn’t take long for Muhammad to report back on the condition of his eye.

Soon after the event, Muhammad took to Twitter to provide an update and revealed that while he was heartbroken at how his first main event went, his eye was recovering.

He also called to run things back.

“My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma”

My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma pic.twitter.com/5xsvhmZ5Uh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

Edwards, however, has other plans as he is only targeting a title shot despite how the fight went.