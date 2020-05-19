Eddie Bravo Explains Coaching Tony Ferguson At UFC 249: ‘It Was A Mistake For Me To Go In There’

Eddie Bravo Explains Corner Advice Given To Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Some fans noted that Tony Ferguson receieved some controversial advice in his UFC 249 bout with Justin Gaethje. Now his coach, Eddie Bravo speaks out on the situation that occured in between rounds, and why he gave the advice he did.

UFC 249 was the start of the UFC’s return to action. However it was also the end of Tony Ferguson’s legendary winning streak, as he fell to Justin Gaethje in the main event, for the interim lightweight title. It was, for the most part, a one-sided striking battle, that saw “El Cucuy” battered from pillar to post.

One of the things that fans questioned after the fight, was why Tony Ferguson was not directed by anyone, to attempt any grappling exchanges. The closest thing to that occured, when Tony’s BJJ coach Eddie Bravo told the NCAA wrestler and BJJ expert to go for an iminari roll. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Eddie explained this decision from his perspective.

“Right when the bell rung after the fourth round, Rashad turns around and goes ‘Eddie get In there’ and I wasn’t ready for it man. I wasn’t ready to walk in there. So I walk in there going ‘What the f–k am I — I’m not an MMA head coach. This is the fourth round, he’s hurt.’ Plus, my car got broken into last week, they stole my glasses. I need my glasses, I’m pretty blind. So I didn’t realize how cut up he was until I walked up to him and was like ‘Okay I’m supposed to give him advice? This wide receiver coach?’ I’m the wrong — it was a mistake for me to go in there.”

Eddie Bravo essentially admitting Tony’s corner was completely unorganized. -Says he was surprised when Tony’s striking coach asked him to speak to Tony at the end of the fourth

Eddie goes on to explain that he froze up, not really sure what advice to give Ferguson. In addition to that, the lack of a crowd had him unnerved a bit, and the only thing he could think of to tell Tony, was to do an iminari roll. Although now he realizes that this was not the best decision to make.

What do you think of these comments from Eddie Bravo?