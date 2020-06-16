Several fighters have recently spoken out about former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva recently. Now former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez joins in on these criticisms with a story of his own.

Few fighters ever have the type of resume that Eddie Alvarez has had. The longtime veteran of the sport saw championship gold in several organizations, before making it to the UFC. Things did not stop there either, as he won the lightweight championship in 2016.

Eddie Alvarez Wanted To Fight Joe Silva

According to Eddie, he almost never got the chance to fight for the title. Seeing the recent outcries of people who shared some horrible stories about Joe Silva, he decided to join in. In fact, he says the former matchmaker did not even want him to get the shot at the title.

“While the Me too movement on Joe Silva continues …I got an incredible Joe Silva story myself but my momma always told me that if “ I ain’t got nuttin good to say than , than don’t say nuttin at all “ 🤣🤣🤣 Ok ok …. so I am in the restaurant of a hotel a few weeks after the Anthony Petis fight eating by myself and next to me is Joe Silva with a group of buddies and I believe Sean Shelby they are having some drinks . I never interacted with Joe but I took the time to introduce .. Next I ask who my next opponent could possibly be and half joking half serious ask for the champion if he’s available …. Joe took the opportunity to tell me with the way I am fighting I’ll never get a title shot as long as he’s around , they all laugh …. At this point I am completely embarrassed , I want to hurt him but I just joined this promotion and this guy pretty much makes the rules , The funny part was he was standing and I could of swore he was fully seated . So I took the high road and went to my room in a rage . I get a call a few weeks later from Dana not Joe asking for the RDA fight …. I thought wow this one must of went over Joes Head , Joe 4 foot a lot of things Do . So I get the fight I wanted and Joe didn’t want . I KO RDA and win the world title in the 1st rnd. As I make my…. Out of the ring and in the back guess who is the first guy standing there … Yes Joe …. No congrats no good job just a bitter angry small little man . I said nothing, nothing needed to be communicated I just a wink . Success is how you destroy you’re enemies .

There seems to be a lot of these unfortunate stories of fighters like Eddie Alvarez having a hard time with Joe Silva. Perhaps soon we will see someone who is still on the roster speak up and air out their frustrations.