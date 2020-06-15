For the majority of the Zuffa era of the UFC, Joe Silva was referred to as “the greatest matchmaker on the planet.” However some recent allegations have emerged, that paint him in a slightly different light.

From the perspective of the fans, it is not exactly wrong to think of Joe as the best matchmaker ever. It seemed that he was able to make almost any fight happen, if he saw fit. This provided the sport with some incredible action throughout his entire time with the company, before retiring shortly after it was purchased by Endeavor in 2016.

That being said, not everything that has been said about Joe Silva has been so kind. In recent years, some troubling things have been said about the former matchmaker’s aggressive negotiation style, and his tendency to low-ball fighters. This has started to show onlookers a different side of him, that does not seem too great.

Fighters Speak Out Against Joe Silva

As the unrest among current UFC stars has increased, more and more athletes have started speaking out. It started with lightweight veteran Gray Maynard speaking about perceived “hush money” that he was given. This then led to Sam Stout taking to Twitter to explain that he got paid $2,000 to show and $2,000 to win for his first few fights in the promotion, saying that he stands with the fighters who have been speaking out about their pay.

I got paid 2k and 2k for my first ufc fight when they were starting out. When they got rich they kept us all poor. We are commodities to them. I’m with @GamebredFighter @JonnyBones @GrayMaynard and all the others that have the balls to stand up to the man. — sam stout (@SammyJstout) June 13, 2020

This tweet got a reply from a user who referred to Joe Silva as a “special a–hole’,” which prompted another veteran in Jon Fitch to speak up. This then led to a discussion between he and Maynard, as they shared horror stories of dealing with Joe. Mike Pierce, a former UFC welterweight joined in on the discussion, as did Matt Pena, who coached former heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia.

Extra special asshole. — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) June 13, 2020

Lol. People have no idea what he put fighters through https://t.co/AddTAtaheH — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) June 13, 2020

We all have stories about that hobbit dirt bag. — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) June 13, 2020

There are many. One time, as I was at the curtain about to make the walk, he reminded me why he signed me and why he hadn't cut me yet. In other words, perform how I expect or you're gone. One hell of a pep talk when you're already under immense pressure. *fixed for spelling* 😄 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) June 13, 2020

🤦‍♂️I used to hear that speech.Then I gave him a “fight of the year”,only got a normal bonus and a pat on the back.Joe Silva called a couple days later and made sure I got the lowest pay he could give me for my next title fight 42k/42k. No PPV point/nothing. Definitely no residuals https://t.co/ep9EHXcalg — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) June 13, 2020

Perfect hashtag! Every UFC fighter should share one. #JoeSilvaStories — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) June 14, 2020

We had just renegotiated a new contract and Joe was pissed I was getting a pay bump. I only had one loss to GSP at the time. Joe said fine, you’ll get this number but as soon as you lose we are going to cut you and sign you back for half as much #JoeSilvaStories — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) June 14, 2020

I remember one time in Sacramento he was so pissed that Tim defended against Monson, in the morning on the way to the airport he told Tim, “your job is to entertain”. I looks at Tim and Joe, then said, “ Tim, your job is to win. You’re the champ”. He was so pissed at me. — Matt Pena (@PenaBoxing) June 14, 2020

To be honest, these types of accusations about Joe Silva seem to fall in line with similar types of sentiments that have been revealed through the lawsuit that the UFC is current involved in. It may be a while before #JoeSilvaStories is trending, but there seems to be no denying the questionable tactics he has used over the years.