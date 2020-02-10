Dustin Poirier: UFC Is Giving Nate Diaz ‘Two Weeks’ To Accept Fight With Him

Dustin Poirier Says UFC Wants Him Vs Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has been looking for a fight with Nate Diaz. Now he says the UFC has given Nate an offer for the fight.

Poirier and Diaz have been in the same conversation on and off, for a while now. It all started when the pair were actually booked to fight, back in 2018. However the bout would fall through, either because Dustin was injured, or Nate was unhappy with the UFC, depending on who you ask.

Following that failed booking, Poirier never quite gave up wanting to fight Nate. Even through his saga of winning, and subsequently losing the interim lightweight title, he maintained his desire for that fight. He even went as far as to say he is willing to face him in a boxing match instead.

Most recently, Dustin Poirier has said that the UFC was looking for the two the fight again. He put out a Twitter post that the UFC offered Nate to fight Dustin either in May or July. Then, speaking in a recent interview, he opened up a bit more about where things stand in making the fight happen.

“I spoke to Sean (Shelby) last night,” Poirier revealed. “I know that they offered him this fight in California in May or International Fight Week, so we’ll see. We’ll see if he takes it, but the offer is out there. I think they told me they were going to give him two weeks. If they didn’t hear, they’re going to move on from it. We’ll see. I don’t know exactly what’s going on with the whole thing.”

