Dustin Poirier: ‘I’d Be Willing To Box’ Nate Diaz In Zuffa Boxing

Dustin Poirier Interested In Boxing Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier is still interested in trying to fight Nate Diaz. In fact, he says that if it will not happen in MMA, he would be willing to do it in a boxing ring instead.

Poirier was once expected to face off against Nate Diaz. The two even had a faceoff during a press conference to promote their bout. However, between Poirier’s injuries, and Diaz’s distaste for the way the UFC was doing promotion, it eventually fell through.

Nevertheless, Dustin Poirier has maintained his interest in still getting this belt. Even after winning, then losing the interim title, he has still expressed desire to fight 209’s prodigal son. Speaking in a recent interview, he even explained that he would be willing to take on Nate in a boxing ring instead.

“I’d be willing to box him if they wanted to do that,” Poirier said. “I wish Zuffa Boxing was around and we’d have an opportunity – him and his brother were always talking about crossing over to boxing, I’d love to put the paws on him and show you guys my boxing skills.”

Poirier is referencing the boxing organization that Dana White has been talking about for a while. It was expected that there would be an announcement about Zuffa Boxing at the end of 2019, but it never came. The closest we got to see, was some sort of handshake deal between White and Floyd Mayweather, that may or may not be related.

Would you be interested in seeing Dustin Poirier face off against Nate Diaz in a Zuffa Boxing match?