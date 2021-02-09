Dustin Poirier: Fighting Nate Diaz At 170 ‘Sounds Like A Great Idea’

Nate Diaz recently called out Dustin Poirier for a fight, saying he wants it to be at welterweight. The Diamond seems to be down for that too, as he quickly responded to accept this invitation.

Diaz and Poirier were expected to face each other back in 2018, before the fight fell through. The reasons for this range from an injury on the part of Dustin, to Nate being frustrated with the UFC’s promotion of the fight, depending on who you ask.

Things seemed to die down between them for a while, at least until Dustin’s recent win over Conor McGregor. He expressed interest in fighting the 209’s own, in a bout for the lightweight title, even noting that it made no sense in terms of the rankings.

Dustin Poirier Down To Fight Nate Diaz At 170

Recently, Nate Diaz did an interview where he expressed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier, too. However he said that the fight had to be at 170lb, as he does not wish to fight at lightweight any longer.

It seems that El Diamanté is down for this scrap, and is even willing for it to be at welterweight. Taking to Twitter, the uncrowned lightweight champ said that this seemed like a great idea to him.

A fight closer to my natural weight sounds like a great idea — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 9, 2021

Now whether or not the UFC would be onboard for this, that is where the real questions lie. Dana White seems to want Poirier fighting for the lightweight title soon, especially if Khabib really is retired. However Dustin is not concerned with this, as he already feels he is the champ.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Dustin Poirier would outright turn down fighting for the undisputed title. That being said, a fight between he and Nate Diaz has always promised to be an exciting one.