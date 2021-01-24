Dustin Poirier Open to McGregor Trilogy Fight, Wants Nate Diaz Matchup

Dustin Poirier flipped the MMA world upside down and dropped it on its head after knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257. However, the impressive victory didn’t earn Poirier a world title due to the UFC brass trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return. Now, Poirier has been put into a strange position in regards to which fight could be next for him in his career. Should he pursue the title? Or, should he secure a trilogy fight against Conor? Either way, Poirier is interested in the possibility of a rematch, as well as other potential fights.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. Trademark shoulder strikes from McGregor were thrown, giving fans a reminder of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. And, with such a monumental win, comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond.

Poirier on a Trilogy Fight

During the post-fight press conference, Poirier was asked about a list of potential matchups for his next fight. Although unsure, Dustin welcomed a pair of box office bouts.

“I mean, we’re 1 and 1 for knockouts right? This is CTE Island, this ain’t Fight Island,” said a joking Poirier about a Conor trilogy. ” We’ll see. I don’t know. I can’t tell the future. We’re 1 and 1 and we both TKO’d each other. So, you probably have to do it again, right?”

Interesting Matchups

However, a fight that doesn’t interest Dustin is one against Michael Chandler. Speculation from fans pitted the pair against each other with both having sensational showings at UFC 257. But, Poirier feels like Chandler should have more UFC felts under his belt before challenging for gold.

“Respect to Chandler, great win over a guy,” Poirier said. “But to come in and beat a guy I just beat and get a title shot, dude, I’ve been in – what is this? – 27, 28 fights in the UFC trying everything, fighting the toughest guys to get my hands on gold. He should fight Charles Oliveira or something. Let Chandler and Oliveira go at it. That doesn’t really interest me at this point. I’ll go and sell hot sauce if that’s the case.”

“A rematch with Conor interests me,” continued Dustin. “I always wanted to whoop Nate Diaz’s a**, that interests me. I’m sure something will make sense but just right now, I don’t know..me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of (expletive/shit) online. I just gotta go back home and we’ll see.”

Who would fans like to see Poirier face next?