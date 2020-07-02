Even after his impressive win over Dan Hooker last weekend, Dustin Poirier is in a tough spot, regarding getting a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nevertheless he is trying his best, and he believes that if he gets the chance, he will be victorious.

When Poirier faced off against Khabib, in an attempt to unify his interim lightweight title, he lost fairly handily. Outside of a moment where he nearly caught the champ in a guillotine, Dustin was largely controlled for the majority of the contest. In the end, he would be submitted by rear naked choke in the fourth round.

Dustin Poirier Thinks A Rematch Will Be Different

In his first fight since that loss, Poirier took out top contender Dan Hooker in an epic war. Of course there is still Justin Gaethje in line first, but Dustin wants to be able to get another crack at Khabib. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, he explained how confident he is that a rematch with the Dageatani would go completely differently.

“I feel like I’m the best in the world. I made mistakes and I got beaten by Khabib, but I know that I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. I know I can. I can beat anyone of these guys,” Porier said. “I want to be the undisputed world champion.”

There is something to the idea that, despite not being able to win a round, Poirier has come the closest out of anyone to beat the undefeated Khabib. It is hard to say that anything in the Dan Hooker fight showed that a rematch could go differently. However MMA is a game of inches, as they say, and anything can happen on any given night.

That being said, and with Justin Gaethje getting his shot in September, it might be nice to see Dustin Poirier get another fight in before getting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Perhaps a fight with Tony Ferguson could be the right move in the meantime.