Dustin Poirier Roasts Conor McGregor’s Hairline, Conor Fires Back With Crude Remarks About Dustin’s Wife

At the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference tensions were high between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. However that did not end once the presser came to a close, with the two trading barbs on social media later that night.

The fan reaction from the Poirier vs McGregor 3 press conference was mixed at best. While there were a few clever lines, and a bit of a scuffle during the face-offs, most people felt that it was an underwhelming attempt to hype up this already highly anticipated fight.

In particular, it seems that Dustin was not impressed with what he heard from Conor, a sentiment he expressed during the press conference. He reaffirmed this afterwards though, with a comment to his Twitter under one of Conor’s photos, roasting the Irishman over his insults and his hairline.

“Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ,” Poirier wrote.

Conor McGregor Brings Up Dustin Poirier’s Wife Again

Naturally, this insult did not sit well with Conor McGregor, who decided to respond with some highly charged comments of his own. He again brought up Jolie, the wife of Dustin Poirier, with some crude comments about his genitals.

“Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not Have a think on it in the sauna anyway,” McGregor wrote to Poirier.

Of course, this exchange came after Conor again claimed that Jolie Poirier was in his DMs, even showing proof of her message request. Of course, there is no actual message there anymore so it is unclear what exactly her intentions were, although it seems likely in regards to the dispute Conor had with Dustin over a donation to charity.

“As real as it gets. #SheLyinToYouBro #ThatsWifey #ProperIrishAnimal” McGregor wrote.

Truthfully, most fans would agree that Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 is an interesting enough fight without wives being brought into the discussion. Then again, they will have the chance to settle this beef once and for all, at UFC 264 this Saturday night, live on PPV.