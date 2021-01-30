(Video) Dustin Poirier’s Wife Thanks Conor McGregor For Donation Backstage At UFC 257

The latest “The Thrill and the Agony” video showcased what transpired backstage following UFC 257 this past weekend which was headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor.

Poirier was able to earn arguably the biggest win of his career after knocking out McGregor in the second round of their lightweight clash.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former multi-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler enjoyed an emphatic debut for the promotion after TKOing Dan Hooker in the first round of their lightweight encounter.

The video shows Chandler and Hooker’s reactions following the fight, including some words from the former’s head coach Henri Hooft.

It then follows up by showing the reaction to Poirier’s knockout of McGregor with the latter’s fiance Dee Devlin covering her face in horror. The corner reactions are also shown in addition to Poirier’s wife Jolie celebrating her husband’s huge victory ringside.

Jolie Poirier Thanks McGregor

We then get to see Jolie meet McGregor backstage while he’s nursing his wounds as she thanked him for his $500,000 donation to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation.

“Thank you for everything – it’s going to help change a lot of lives,” she told McGregor.

That donation along with Poirier’s increased platform following UFC 257 means huge things are in store for the charity.

You can watch the full video below: