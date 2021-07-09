Conor McGregor Trashes Dustin Poirier’s Hot Sauce, Chucks It Off Stage At UFC 264 Presser

Much like Conor McGregor has done with his Proper 12 whiskey, Dustin Poirier had his Louisiana Style Hot Sauce on display during the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference. However the Irishman was none too happy about this, dumping it on the floor and even tossing it into the crowd on multiple occasions.

While McGregor and Poirier were respectful to each other in the buildup to their second fight in January, things have been significantly less respectful ahead of this third fight. This was perhaps no more obvious than when they faced off after the press conference yesterday, where Conor threw a kick in the Louisiana native’s direction.

However the tone of the presser was set before Dustin even got on the stage. As you can see in the video below, the press conference started with McGregor snatching up Dustin’s hot sauce bottles as soon as he came out, eventually pouring some on the floor after appearing to try squirting at a Dustin himself, before Conor tossed the bottles into the crowd, leading to a bit of a scuffle to kick things off.

Conor McGregor Never Tried Dustin Poirier’s Hot Sauce

What was once seen as an olive branch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, was now a tool in the reignited rivalry between the two. Naturally one of the first questions that Conor was asked, was why he chose to dump and toss the delicious hot sauce of his rival, to which his answer was direct and brutal.

“It’s garbage! Don’t have that garbage up on my bleeding stage! Where’s the Proper 12, the real sauce, the real Irish hot sauce?” he proclaimed.

Then, to add insult to injury, when McGregor was asked if he finished the bottle of hot sauce that Dustin gave him before their second fight, he said he never even tried it. However that did not stop him from saying it was terrible anyway.

“I didn’t touch it,” he said.

Dustin Poirier Gets Shots In Too

That said, there was more to the press conference than just aggressive comments and hot sauce chucking from Conor McGregor. Dustin Poirier also had a few moments where his wit shone through.

In particular, there was a moment where Conor was asked why things had switched from him being nice in the second buildup, to not so much the third time around. Dustin was quick to intervene, reminding everyone what happened last time, before taking a dig at Conor’s fitness program “McGregor Fast.”

“Because he got knocked the f—k out,” Dustin interrupted when Conor was asked why things had changed. “It’s not McGregor Fast, it’s McGregor Sleep.”

All in all, the press conference between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was met with mixed reviews among fans. Nevertheless it will be exciting to see them finally settle their beef in the Octagton, at UFC 264 this Saturday night.