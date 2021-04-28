 Skip to Content

Report: Diego Sanchez Out Of Fight With Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone On May 8

Diego Sanchez vs. Donald Cerrone is a no-go after Sanchez pulled out of the fight.

By: Author Chris De Santiago


Diego Sanchez’s retirement fight will have to wait. 

The Bad News

The UFC veteran was scheduled to make his last appearance in the Octagon against another legend, in Donald Cerrone. However, Sanchez was forced to withdraw from his last ride against ‘Cowboy.’ 

In the lead-up to the fight, Cerrone told Sanchez to ‘be careful what you wish for.’ But in reality, not every wish is meant to come true.

MMA reporter C.C. Legaspi would be the first to report the unfortunate news.

BREAKING: Diego Sánchez is also out of the May 8th UFC card. Sources tell me Donald Cerrone is still fighting and the promotion is looking for a replacement at 170 for him.
 

It is unsure at the time the reason for Sanchez pulling out of the fight. It could very likely be an injury which forced the withdrawal for Sanchez, like what kept TJ Dillashaw out of his fight with Cory Sandhagen yesterday. 

Welcoming All Welterweights

However, that canceled bout will look to be rescheduled for a later date. Sources tell Legaspi that Cerrone intends to stay on the card and wait for a short-notice replacement for stepping in for Sanchez.

There is a week and a half left before ‘Cowboy’ rides again and the mystery of who will step up to fight the future hall-of-famer remains to be unknown for now. 

