Diego Sanchez Says Dana White Won’t Answer His Calls After UFC Release

Being fired from your job is hard, especially when you’re Diego Sanchez.

It was revealed earlier this week that Sanchez had been released by the MMA industry leader and that he would not have his long-awaited retirement fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on May 8th.

Sanchez was later compensated his full fight purse, including a win bonus which equaled $211K from the promotion. It seemed the UFC didn’t want to deal with Sanchez’s coach, guru, and manager Joshua Fabia any longer, releasing him before the last fight of his contract.

Dana White’s Say

Dana White would give his ‘two cents’ on the matter and the person who he blames for all of this. Joshua Fabia.

“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego. I like him very much and I hope he is OK,” Dana White told Yahoo Sports. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.”

Fabia had released a video of a conversation he had with UFC officials, Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell, regarding information surrounding the veteran’s medicals. This would set up some red flags with Campbell contacting Team Sanchez for a follow-up.

Shelby would remind Sanchez to check his ‘extremly important’ emails from Campbell.

Sanchez’s Side Of The Story

“It was a message saying, ‘Diego, you need to check your email, because Hunter sent you an email, and it’s extremely important that you read this email and respond to this email by tomorrow, or the fight is going to be canceled,’” Sanchez told MMA Junkie. “UFC wanted me to state that I am not experiencing any neurological issues and that I have no long-term health side effects from fighting a career of (16) years in the UFC,” Sanchez continued. “My advisers told me, ‘Basically what they’re trying to do is, right before you finish your last fight, they’re trying to make sure they have documentation of you saying that you never sustained anything. So basically you’re being forced, being bullied into waiving your medical rights, possible (UFC) medical liabilities.’ With that being said, the email was sent to Hunter, and the response was very fast. … The letter said they have chosen to pay me 100 percent for the fight, show money, win money, and sponsorship money.”

Sanchez felt as if he was being conned, especially so late into his UFC career of all places.

“Why, when this has already been done, do I have to state this, state that?” Sanchez said. “Yeah, my manager did ask for my list of medicals from throughout my career. I’ve had a lot of injuries. I want to have my history. This is my medical history. I want to have it on file. I want to have what the UFC has. It’s my medical health, right? And as far as I’m concerned, I don’t feel like, after I’m done, if (UFC president) Dana White won’t answer my calls now, won’t let me have a meeting now, once I’m done and I’m out of the UFC, do you think I’m gonna be able to get a hold of anybody? Do you think anything’s gonna go through? No, nothing’s gonna go through. I’m never gonna get sh*t from them.”