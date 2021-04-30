Diego Sanchez Fully Compensated For Canceled Bout Ahead Of UFC Release

Due to a combination of factors, the UFC was left with no choice but to cut Diego Sanchez. However it seems that they did not let him go empty handed, as he made all the money he would have, had he beaten Donald Cerrone on May 8th.

News of the sudden split between Sanchez and the UFC has been taking the MMA world by storm. What started out as an announcement that his May 8th fight against Donald Cerrone was canceled, turned into rumors of the TUF 1 winner’s release, which were later confirmed.

Apparently his highly questionable coach Joshua Fabia was making demands to see Diego’s medical records from the UFC, while refusing to confirm if his fighter was fit to compete. This added to a series of other concerning behavior from the self proclaimed teacher of self awareness left the UFC no choice but to part ways with the fighter.

Diego Sanchez Paid In Full

The UFC may have opted to terminate their contract with Diego Sanchez prematurely, but they did not do so without compensating him. In fact, he was apparently paid every bit of his purse for the canceled bout with Cowboy.

According to reports, Diego was paid $190,000 for his show and win money, as well as the $21,000 from the Venum apparel deal. This news came through a statement from Diego himself, to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

“I just had an hour-long conversation with @DiegoSanchezUFC and Joshua Fabio. I will have their side of the story on Diego’s release from the UFC shortly. Diego did say he was paid his full salary: $155k to show, $35k win bonus & $21k athlete outfitting bonus”

It will interesting to hear what happened from the perspective of Diego Sanchez. Hopefully whatever his next move is, he is taken care of by people who truly care about him.