Diego Sanchez Leaks Phone Call Between UFC Lawyer Hunter Campbell, Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia continue to leak new conversations.

It was revealed earlier today that the UFC had released Diego Sanchez after Fabia had requested every medical record of his fighter during his career with the promotion.

Due to concerns over Sanchez’s short and long-term health, the UFC investigated the matter and requested full assurance that he was healthy to compete.

As that was not able to be done, the UFC decided to release him as his May 8 fight with Donald Cerrone was pulled in the process.

Dana White revealed details of Diego Sanchez's UFC departure to @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/MEUK0qb9O7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2021

Sanchez Posts Phone Call Between Fabia, Campbell

Oddly enough, Sanchez decided to post the leaked phone call of UFC lawyer Hunter Campbell calling Fabia up and expressing concerns after the latter requested medical records.

“The direct quote I received was, you stated that the quote ‘long-term effects of Diego being an MMA fighter’ were your basis for requesting it [medical records],” Campbell told Fabia. “So I went through this with Mark Hunt, and here’s the reality — if you’re concerned or he’s concerned that he’s having negative effects, then we’re not going to fight him and I’m going to pull the fight right now and we’re going to call it a day and we’ll release him and he can go do something else with his life, because I’m not putting anybody in that cage that doesn’t feel 100 percent or thinks they’re suffering from any medical issues.”

Fabia argued that it was an athlete’s right to see his records and wanted Sanchez to acquire them only due to concerns with his physical body.

Campbell would go on to set an ultimatum soon after.

“Here’s what I’m going to do: I’m going to send an email to you guys,” Campbell said. “I’m going to express my concerns. I need a confirmation in writing that he’s physically able to compete, he’s not suffered any ill effects of being an MMA fighter, he doesn’t feel like he has any brain issues or cognitive issues. I got to go through the whole battery that I do with everybody that sort of makes a claim that at least they’re telling me that you made in this situation. And if he’s not comfortable doing that, then we pull the fight and we move on. It’s very simple. “… You understand my position, right? I can’t ever be in a situation where 10 years from now, I’ve got a guy that’s drooling on himself in a hospital, and I’ve got another guy saying, ‘yeah, we told the UFC before his last fight that he was having all these issues and they put him in there anyway.’”

After Fabia agreed, he and Sanchez seemed to have been laughing as the video came to an end.

As noted by a commenter on the video, if anything, this makes the UFC look good as they were not willing to risk having Sanchez compete for health — as well as legal — reasons.

It’s unclear what Sanchez is trying to prove with this post but maybe we’ll find out soon.