Diego Sanchez Hits Out At UFC After Kevin Lee Misses Weight

Sanchez Goes On Rant About Weight Cutting

Kevin Lee came over the limit for his lightweight bout with Charles Oliveira and while some went after him for being unprofessional, Diego Sanchez hit out at the UFC instead.

Lee takes on Oliveira in the UFC Brasilia headliner later tonight. However, “The Motown Phenom” missed weight as he came in at 158.5 pounds in what was the second time he had come over the limit in his UFC career.

Just late last month, Deiveson Figueiredo also missed weight for his vacant flyweight title fight with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk. Figueiredo went on to brutally knock out Benavidez in the second round to win that affair.

Using that example, Sanchez believes Lee will end up winning tonight and called for a change in the weight cutting system currently employed by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“Another main event misses weight and he will win.. I have been saying it for years weight cutting is bullsh*t it’s bad for the fighters health! Why no change? Why no hydration tests? If your going to allow weight cutting then you should definitely allow IV’s it’s impossible to rehydrate adequately! Therefore creating a unfair place for competition where some guys don’t give a f*ck and use IV’s anyway🤔 50% of @ufc fighters still use IV’s to recover because @usada doesn’t really check or make sure they are not! The ones like me that actually do fight fair and natural are forced to fight men weighing 25 lbs more just so I can fight healthy with a hydrated brain?! “Wtf it seems to me ufc would rather have fighters rung out looking ripped like fitness models at there minimum weight then blow back up. Maybe they want fighters cutting weight so they can be easily knocked out with there dehydrated brains! All I’m saying is do they really even care? No they don’t! Just like last weeks fight joe b was ko’d by a bigger man that missed weight by three lbs?! when he only has 20 hours to rehydrate and it’s impossible to rehydrate the brain and human cells with out an iv. People will say he was just caught but had he been at 100 % health with no severe dehydration he could have probably absorbed and survived the blow with his great conditioning maybe not?! But from my personal experience every time I was i was knocked out I cut a lot of weight and IV’s were prohibited. #gamechangers“

The weight cutting system could certainly use some changes. What do you think?