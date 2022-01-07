Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa On Tap For UFC 271 In Houston

Heavy hitters are headed for Houston!

Lewis vs. Tuivasa

UFC 271 will play host to the heavyweight division’s best personalities. Hometown hero Derrick Lewis will take on the always-entertaining Australian, Tai Tuivasa. The match-up is currently in the works for UFC 271 on February 12th at the Toyota Center.

The news would be first reported by MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun.

Tuivasa’s Thoughts

The report would come just days after Tuivasa and Lewis both appeared on The MMA Hour. Tuivasa would even express interest in fighting Lewis in 2022.

“I’d love to step in the cage with him one day. I think he’s a bit up from me at the moment, especially coming off his last win,” said Tuivasa. “But definitely, I would love to fight Derrick Lewis. We both have good personalities. We are the fun of this division … He’s a great opponent, he’s a great guy … That’s the way I’d like to prove myself.”

Lewis, on the other hand, would pursue a match-up with former UFC Champion Stipe Miocic. When asked about potentially facing Tuivasa, he said he didn’t really care who he fought next.

Heading Into This One

‘The Black Beast’ has now been pitted against ‘Bam Bam’ in what looks to be a super-fun heavyweight slug fest. Lewis isn’t only looking to secure a win, he’s hoping to get redemption for his city, Houston. Lewis lost in the Toyota Center against Cyril Gane at UFC 265, last August. He admitted fighting for a title at home gave him too much pressure to handle.

Hopefully for Lewis, he doesn’t feel as much as pressure as he did headlining a card in his hometown. Lewis will be given some slack, fighting on the main card and without a title on the line.

Tuivasa had a perfect 2021, picking up 3 straight KO’s. Knockouts weren’t the only thing on the Aussie’s highlight reel. Along with downing his opponents in the Octagon, he’d also down multiple beer-filled shoes atop the cage.

‘Bam Bam’ looks to get his first shoey of 2022 against Lewis in enemy territory.