Tai Tuivasa Calls Out Viral Sensation Dale Brown: “I Just Want To Fight The Guy”

Tai Tuivasa has been racking up all the views.

The UFC Heavyweight would have a very viral 2021, scoring 3 straight KO’s and ‘shoey’s’. Despite the success, it could be said it wasn’t as viral as another combat ‘practitioner’. His name? Dale Brown.

Detroit’s own self-defense guru, Dale Brown has newfound fame since posting videos on the internet. Brown has filmed many videos of him teaching people how to defend themselves against threats. He even has his own local self-defense company.

Upon founding his own facility and team, he also has founded a lot of laughs.

Brown even has Tuivasa laughing at his self-defense practices. ‘Bam Bam’ wouldn’t know his name but he had seen enough of his viral videos. Tuivasa would take to his social media to make a hilarious call-out. He would post a picture of Daniel Cormier with Brown’s face photoshopped on him.

“Everyone wants to fight Jake Paul, but I wanna fight this gammon cunt !!! Dana White, set it up unk yellah 🙄🤣 ESSSSHHHAAAAY.”

It was a random call-out made in very comedic fashion. Tuivasa would acknowledge he doesn’t even know Dale Brown’s name. Despite not having a name, he still wants to challenge ‘Detroit’s finest’.

“He’s the guy that does all this bloody videos.” Tuivasa said on ‘The MMA Hour‘. “I don’t even know his name. I just wanna fight the guy. He’s makes me angry.” “The guy that makes people go in circles when they’re attacking him. Yes, him. I wanna fight him.”

While everyone is calling out Jake Paul, the Australian fighter sets his sights on the self-defense guru. Tuivasa would explain why he wants fight Brown so bad.

“I don’t know.” Tuivasa added. “I just want to see if I can shoot him or if I can fight him properly. I don’t know if you can make me turn it circles. I don’t know. I just want to see real, let the people know the truth. I’ll take the cop all day.”

On a serious note, Tuivasa hopes to fight top contender Derrick Lewis next.