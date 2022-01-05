Derrick Lewis Wants To Fight Stipe Miocic Next: ‘That’ll Be A Great Matchup For The Fans’

Derrick Lewis has his sights set on a showdown with former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

Lewis has fought a slew of top ten-ranked heavyweights but he has yet to share the Octagon with Stipe. “The Black Beast” was recently able to rebound from a third-round TKO loss to Ciryl Gane back in August. Lewis closed out 2021 with a first-round knockout finish over Chris Daukaus.

The knockout artist remains in the top five at the number three spot. Stipe is just ahead of him at the number two position.

Derrick Lewis vs. Stipe Miocic?

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Lewis told Ariel Helwani that he’s looking to meet Stipe Miocic down the road.

“This last fight helped me. Big experience difference coming into this fight. Just wanted to really finally go into a fight week and not put pressure on myself and it felt great and I plan on doing that the rest of my career now. Just go out there and have fun. I feel like I don’t have to prove anything. So, that’s one of the reasons why I wanna fight Stipe next and I believe that’ll be a great matchup for the fans and for both of us. He’s more of a wrestler and I’m more of a wrestler too, so it’ll be a very entertaining fight.”

Lewis then detailed what makes a clash with Miocic so appealing.

“I fought just about everyone in the division in the top 10. So, it’s just like a new face, new blood and I believe that I’m a be a heavy underdog in this fight and give my fans their money back from the [Ciryl] Gane fight.”

Lewis stands alone as the UFC knockout leader. With the KO over Daukaus, he now has 13 knockouts under the UFC banner alone.