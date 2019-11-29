Darren Till Eyes Robert Whittaker For Co-Main Event Of McGregor vs. Cerrone

The Gorilla calls out the Reaper to co-main UFC 246.

Top UFC middleweight Darren Till is fresh off of his win against Kelvin Gastelum, who he defeated via decision at UFC 244 in early November.

But now, “The Gorilla” has his eyes set on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who recently fell to the current champ Israel Adesanya via knockout in October at UFC 243.

Well, we now know that UFC 246 is going to be a big event with Conor Mcgregor making his return to the octagon against Donald Cerrone on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

So, Till is only doing what’s in his best interest which is obviously to call out Whittaker. and it would no doubt be a must-see matchup if it comes to fruition, as “The Reaper,” or Bobby Knuckles as they call him (Whittaker) would likely be down to face off in a co-main event in early 2020.

Now, Darren Till has already expressed interest in fighting Robert Whittaker but he recently took to Instagram again where he called out the former champ…

“Surely they need a co-main event ? @robwhittakermma let’s go! #LowTopTing 🦍”

But Whittaker also voiced his interest in fighting Till, previously stating that a London fight would be a good idea in March against the Englishman.

However, we could see a battle between both elite fighters much earlier, which most would agree to be a challenging matchup for either competitor. But it would also be super exciting for fans by the same token.

Meanwhile, Conor Mcgregor will be competing for the first time in over a year since his submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at UFC 229, and his return to the cage is much anticipated.

His opponent Donald Cerrone has lost his two previous fights which were against Tony Ferguson (doctor stoppage) and Justin Gaethje (punches).

But the leading up to UFC 246 is surely something to look forward too, and we’ll have to wait and see if the potential matchup between Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker actually gets the green light as we know many people would love to see these two monsters duke it out.