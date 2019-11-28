Breaking: McGregor Vs Cerrone Official For January 18th

Conor McGregor Fights Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

There were rumors that Conor’s next fight might be against Donald Cerrone. The UFC boss even said it is targeted for January next year.

According to Brett Okamoto from ESPN, the two are officially set to meet at UFC 246, in a 170-pound bout.

Breaking: Per Dana White (@danawhite), Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has signed to face Donald Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, at welterweight. "Conor has signed and Cerrone is ready to go." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 28, 2019

Conor McGregor (21-4 MMA) hasn’t taken part in an Octagon bout since the main event of UFC 229, where he was choked out by amazing Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before that, he participated in a boxing battle against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and lost via tenth-round TKO. His last cage victory happened against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, whom he stopped via amazing right uppercut in the fourth round.

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC MMA) lost his last two matches to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson via TKO. “The Cowboy” scored his last Octagon win against Al Iaquinta on May 4, 2019, via unanimous decision.

So, give us your thoughts, who’s going to win this welterweight battle, McGregor or Cerrone?