Darren Till: ‘I Could Probably Still Make Welterweight’ For Kamaru Usman Fight

With as massive as he has become, it seemed unlikely that Darren Till would ever return to welterweight. However he says he may have one final run at 170lb left in him, if it means he gets a title fight.

When he first entered the UFC, Till made a splash at welterweight, even making his way to a failed title shot, albeit one of questionable merit. Then the massive weight cuts began to catch up to him, and he decided his best course of action was a move to middleweight, where he has gone 1-1.

Speaking with ESPN though, Darren said that he might not be done at 170lb. Not only did he say he could still make the weight, but he even called for a fight with the current 170lb champ, Kamaru Usman.

“I could probably still make welterweight. I know Kamaru Usman wants to fight me, I know he’s said that. He said ‘I still want to fight Till’, and we’ve got a little bit of history,” Till said. “It’s him and Leon (Edwards) destined to fight. Leon gonna take that title, but why can’t I go down for one last hurrah and see if I can’t grab that strap I was meant to have.”

Darren Till Is In Marvin Vettori’s DMs

As far as his run at middleweight goes, Darren Till was expected to have a fight with Marvin Vettori, before a broken collarbone forced him out. Now he is set to return against Derek Brunson, but this has not come without some trash talk on the side of Vettori.

Darren says that he understands Marvin’s frustration and would have fought if that was possible. That said, he actually respects Marvin’s work ethic, but still direct messages him to poke fun at the Italian.

“If I would’ve been able to fight with that broken collarbone, I would fight, there’s no two ways about it. Then (Vettori) is like ‘I don’t even know if Till’s injured,’ and I’m like ‘Mate, don’t even go down that path.’ He’s like ‘He’s gone private on Instagram and he hasn’t shown us anything.’ So what, I don’t need to justify nothing to you mate,” Till said. “I love his grind, I love his thing, he knows that. I DM him on the regular, he knows that. I’ve got the same mindset for him, he works hard and he believes. He’s very emotionally invested right now. I feel like he’s got to that top five now and we’re all taking snippets at him, I think I started it. I’m sorry, but he needs to step back and (say), ‘Right, I’m a hard worker, I’m tough as nails, no one’s been able to get me out of there. F—k what Till says.'”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Will we ever see him at welterweight again?