Darren Till Pulls Out With Injury, Kevin Holland Has Offered To Step In Against Marvin Vettori

Darren Till will no longer be fighting Marvin Vettori. Luckily, the UFC can always call Big Mouth.

Till was set to take on Vettori in a middleweight headliner in the UFC’s upcoming April 10 event. However, the Liverpool native revealed Tuesday that he will no longer be competing after suffering a broken collarbone in training.

“I’ve been sat here for a good few hours debating how to say this & put into words what I’m feeling & just going to say it straight… IVE BROKEN MY COLLARBONE!

I’m out my fight next week against Marvin.

Every person who is around me or who has been around me knows I train on a daily basis with fucked up knees, lower back, shoulders, hands and the list goes on.

Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I’d broken something.

To say I’m fucking destroyed by it is an understatement.

I’ve literally put my heart, soul, mind, physical body, cash, nutrition, sleep, recovery & then some into making sure I went out there next week & took his head off. And I was 100% sure I was going to… and with ease!!!

I’m sure he was thinking the same but ahh well…

I am sorry @marvinvettori I hope you get a new opponent and we can do this sometime soon in the future, I respect you highly as a competitor.”

Holland To Step In Against Vettori

The news was a big blow for Vettori as while he took the news well on Till’s post, he became much more aggressive on Twitter.

“Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it.Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the f*ck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good”

Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the fuck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 30, 2021

Luckily for Vettori, he has a potential opponent in Kevin Holland.

Holland only competed earlier this month when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Derek Brunson. However, Holland has made a name for himself as an active fighter who will compete anytime and that was further proven when he offered to step in.

“Kevin Holland has accepted to step in on short notice versus Marvin Vettori on April 10. His team says they are waiting on a reply from the other side, I’m told.”

Kevin Holland has accepted to step in on short notice versus Marvin Vettori on April 10. His team says they are waiting on a reply from the other side, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 30, 2021

Hopefully, Vettori’s side accepts.