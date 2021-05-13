Darren Till vs Derek Brunson & Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier Set For August

Two big matchups that have the potnetial to shake up the whole middleweight landscape have been announced to take place in August.

Till vs Brunson

ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto recently revealed via his Instagram that the UFC are currently finalsing a main event fight between top ranked middleweights Darren Till and Derek Brunson. Till currently sits just outside the top five, being ranked at 6th. Brunson could well be Till’s ticket towards a title shot, with the Americna wrestler standing at 5th.

Okamoto stated the following:

“Another high profile middleweight fight in the works. Brunson vs. Till, main event, August 14. Not official, still awaiting some medical clearance. But UFC working on finalizing per Dana White.”

Cannonier vs Costa

Another top 5 fight that could see the emergane of the next number 1 contender is between Paulo Costa and Jared Cannonier. This fight was also announced by Okamoto who revealed the fight has already been confirmed by Dana White.

Okamoto posted the following:

“Paulo Costa vs. Jared Cannonier. Main event. August 21. Per Dana White. Woah. What a fight.”

The Current Middleweight King

Israel Adesanya still holds the middleweight belt, despite picking up a loss against Jan Blachowicz in his most recent outing at light heavyweight. Adesanya will face Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

Former champion, Robert Whittkaer is also waiting in the wings for his much deserved title shot, and will likely face off against the winner of Adesanya vs Vettori.