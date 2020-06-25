The last several weeks have seen a seemingly endless barrage of trolling directed at Mike Perry, from Darren Till. Now the Englishman has tried his best to end the beef between the two.

The extent of the troll job that Till has enacted against Perry has been nothing short of legendary. He did everything from saying that he would “raw dog” Mike’s girlfriend, to creating several catfish profiles on social media taunt him, and even going as far as making a website dedicated to calling Perry a bum. It has been hilarious to see unfold, but “Platinum” has not found it so, going after Darren in the media ahead of his bout with Mickey Gall this weekend.

Darren Till Shows Respect

Now it seems that Darren Till would like to end his beef with Mike Perry. Taking to his Twitter, he offered a message of respect to Mike, saying that he needs to focus on his upcoming fight instead of on fighting Darren in the streets. Moreover he offered respect to Mike, and wished him good luck on the impending contest.

Listen @PlatinumPerry

I know I’ve persecuted u these past few months,

But I genuinely want u to win Saturday.

Stop fucking talking about me now & focus on ur fight cos it’s not going to b easy

Then after it u can come see me,

I respect you as a fighter & a person. #Focus #RawDog — Darren Bisping (@darrentill2) June 24, 2020

This is a classy move from Darren Till, especially given the fact that the pair are currently in two different divisions and will not likely fight each other. Of course the raw dog hashtag at the end was enough of a jab to suggest that the beef between these two is potentially not actually over. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see where the antics take us from there.