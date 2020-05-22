Mike Perry UNLOADS On Darren Till and Wants to “Jump Kick His Mom in the Face”

“Platinum” Mike Perry Scolds Darren Till in Latest Interview

Did fight fans think “Platinum” Mike Perry and Darren Till were friends? Well, think again. In the latest interview from Perry, he had a lot of choice words to say about Darren Till. In martial arts, there is normally a code of honor and respect. But, all of those philosophies seem to have gone out of the window when it comes to these two competitors. Perry even stooped as low as bringing Till’s mother into the scenario, which never bodes well for anyone. Perhaps the UFC will book the fight and let the men hash out their differences.

Perry Speaks on Darren Till

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Perry revealed his deep disdain for Darren Till. And while he didn’t explain why he doesn’t like Till, he had a lot of colorful language for Darren and his mother.

“I wanna f**k Darren Till’s mom, too, said Perry. “F**k Darren Till. I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump kick his mom in the face. F**k Darren Till.” “He’s a (homophobic slur) piece of s**t. He’s a (homophobic slur). There’s nothing wrong with being a (homophobic slur) unless you just like sucking dick. That’s cool,” continued Mike. “He likes to suck dick. That’s why he wanted to go to the spa. F**k him. Excuse my language if that’s terrible, but I hate that motherf**ker’s guts. I don’t like (it) when people say certain things.”

Making the Fight

Earlier in the interview, Perry stated that he is ready to fight on a moment’s notice. The only issue is that Mike and Darren are not in the same weight class. But, Perry also said that he would move to 185lbs if Till vowed to cut to the weight as well.

Hopefully we find out what was said to make Perry hate Till even more than before. And, feasibly a fight comes out of it. Or else, it’s all for nothing.