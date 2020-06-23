There was once a time that Darren Till and Mike Perry seemed like they could be friends. However it has now gotten to the point that “Platinum” is willing to fight the Brit in the streets.

The level of trolling Till has directed to Perry has been next level. After his primary accounts were blocked, Darren made several fake accounts to taunt Mike. He even went as far to make an entire website to taunt and make fun of the welterweight, constantly poking fun at him at every turn.

Mike Perry Is Not Amused

Unfortunately it seems that Darren may have taken things too far. Speaking in a recent interview, Mike Perry expressed his anger at these actions from Till. In fact, he went as far as to say that he would fight the Englishman in the streets, if they ever cross paths.

“I don’t even want to give that dude the time of day until we can make it happen. … I’m scared of myself,” Perry said, (h/t The Mac Life). “You wanna play with me over the internet? Because you would never say these things to my face. Nobody would. Nobody could. Because I would f–king do something about it. I don’t care who you are. I don’t give a f–k, bro. Nobody’s going to play with me in my life like that in my life. Social media is not real-time. You wanna f—ing play, and I’m not gonna forget about it. “If I see this motherf—er in the street, I will do it for free. If we are ever in the same place at the same time, I will go to f—ing jail for beating the brakes off of him if he wants to be a little pu–y boy and press charges on me.”

Man, those are some pretty harsh words from Mike Perry. It would be safe to assume that he is not amused by the antics of Darren Till. It will be exciting to see if this develops into an actual fight between the two, but hopefully it happens in a cage.