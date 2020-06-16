Darren Till is slowly climbing the UFC’s Middleweight rankings. However, Till is also climbing the rankings of being the pound for pound best troll in all of mixed martial arts. While most people are at home on lockdown with nothing to do, Till has decided to take his beef with Mike Perry to new levels that MMA has never seen. Along with a host of social media pages dedicated to dissing Perry, Till has created an entire website aimed at roasting Mike Perry.

Relationship Between Till and Perry

Did fight fans think “Platinum” Mike and Darren Till were friends? Well, think again. In Perry’s latest interview, he had a lot of choice expressions to say about Darren Till. In martial arts, there is normally a code of honor and respect. But, all of those philosophies seem to have gone out of the window when it comes to these two competitors. Perry even stooped as low as bringing Till’s mother into the scenario, which never bodes well for anyone.

Instead of fighting back and forth on Twitter, Till created a new Instagram account to roast Perry. Along with that, he’s created MikePerryIsABum.com. Yes, the website is legitimate. The site features mashups of Till with various other MMA fighters including Angela Hill, Dana White, and more.

Upon clicking the links, they take fans to a Youtube video of Perry getting knocked out in a boxing match. Talk about top levels of trolling.

Making the Fight

Unfortunately, the men will probably never fight inside a UFC octagon. Till has jumped up in weight to the 185lb division and will soon take on Robert Whittaker. While “Platinum” Perry will be taking on an unranked opponent in Mickey Gall.

There’s no telling what would happen if both men were to see each other in the street though. Nonetheless, Mike vowed to jump up in weight just to fight Perry at 185lbs.

Hopefully, all of their trash talks conclude with a UFC sanctioned fight. The fans deserve it.