If there is one thing we learned from Paul Felder over the weekend, it is that he is the epitome of a company man. Yet Daniel Cormier recently shared some information that shows just how much of a true professional the Irish Dragon is.

Cormier, like the rest of us, was in absolute shock at the fact that Felder agreed to fight RDA in a five round main event on five days notice. Then Felder, who was originally working commentary for the event, made the lightweight limit despite the short notice. While he would go on to lose the fight, his stock is as high as ever, with fans having a new appreciation for just how tough and somewhat insane he is.

Daniel Cormier Says Paul Felder Is Back On Commentary

Just in case, for some ungodly reason, you still doubted the professionalism of Paul Felder, then fear not; Daniel Cormier has you covered. Speaking on a recent episode of the DC and Helwani show, the former champ-champ said that he was supposed to take Felder’s place on commentary for this week’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. However despite being only three days out from getting punched in the face on live television, Felder has agreed to take back his role on the mic this Tuesday evening.

“When Paul Felder took the fight it started a ripple effect,” Cormier explained. “Michael Bisping’s doing a movie…so he’s off for the Contender’s, Felder was there to call (UFC Vegas 14) and do the Contender Series Tuesday. So I get the call, ‘Felder’s fighting DC, we need you on Tuesday, you gotta come.’ So I’m like okay, I’m ready to go. “Felder fights, and Ol’ Paulie Red Stache, that’s my boy Paulie Red Stache from Philly,” Cormier continued. “He fights the fight, comes out on Sunday, he’s laying in bed. I get a call. ‘DC, Felder wants to lay in bed for a couple of days, and recover. He’s good to work if you don’t want to.’ I was like wait what? What a legend! He’s doing the Contender Series tomorrow.”

Paul Felder Is A Legend

Daniel Cormier then proceeds to recap the insane week that Paul Felder had, between taking the short notice fight, being the first to weigh in and make weight, and losing his fight. Then he says that Paul called him on Sunday to talk about him doing the Contender Series. Yet DC was more than willing to step aside for Paul, with whom he offered mounds of praise.

“Sunday I get the call from Felder, he’s all marked up,” Cormier says. “I go ‘Paul, I’ll step aside because this is the stuff that legends are made of. This right here, this is a moment Paul. People don’t forget this. The upper brass doesn’t forget this, the fans won’t forget this. When they see you, that visual when the Contender Series starts and you’re up there three days after a fight against RDA calling the fights, I mean you’re a legend.’ Paul Felder tags in, ‘DC I’m in, I’ll do it.'”

"He’s gonna put back on his nice suit and he’s gonna call those Contender Series fights. That’s Paul Felder for you… That is gangster."@dc_mma reveals that @felderpaul will be in the broadcast booth for #DWCS on Tuesday, three days after his fight against RDA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Nvx0QngU5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 16, 2020

This is an absolutely incredible sting of events for Paul Felder. Daniel Cormier is absolutely right in that this is the stuff that the UFC and the fans will remember forever, and he deserves nothing but respect.