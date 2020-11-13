The UFC returns to the Apex Center this weekend for another solid night of fights. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 14: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Paul Felder.

This weekend’s lightweight main event was nearly scrapped, as Islam Makhachev withdrew from his bout with former champ Rafael Dos Anjos. However it would be Paul Felder to the rescue, as he decided on five days notice to trade in his spot in the commentary booth to face RDA instead. To be frank, there is not a lot that this card offers in terms of name value, but there are some really exciting prospects who are competing at this event. All in all this card is going to be an interesting one to watch go down.

UFC Vegas 14 Weigh-In Results

Of course, before the action goes down in the Octagon on Saturday night, the fighters must make weight for their fights. It was revealed before the start of weigh-ins that main card fight between Julian Marquez and Saparbeg Safarova is off after the latter had weight cutting issues. Nevertheless all 22 fighters competing at UFC Vegas 14 stepped on the scales on Friday, looking to make their respective marks. Despite the short notice, Paul Felder was first to the scales and made the lightweight limit, as did Rafael Dos Anjos, making their main event clash official. Unfortunately co-main eventer Abdul Razak Alhassan came in 1.5lb over for his welterweight contest, as did Eryk Anders for his middleweight bout. Additionally Louis Smolka came in a hefty 3lb over the bantamweight limit in his bout against Jose Quinonez. There was also one bout at catchweight, between Sean Strickland and Brendan Allen.

These are the results from the UFC Vegas 14 weigh-ins:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm ET/4pm PT)

Paul Felder (155.75lb) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156lb)

Abdul Razak Alhassan ( 172.5lb ) vs. Khaos Williams (170lb)

Kay Hansen (115.5lb) vs. Cory McKenna (116lb)

Eryk Anders ( 187.5lb ) vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5lb)

Sean Strickland (194.5lb) vs. Brendan Allen (193.5lb)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4pm ET/1pm PT)

Ashley Yoder (115.5lb) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5lb)

Alex Morono (170.5lb) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5lb)

Jose Quinonez (135lb) vs. Louis Smolka ( 139lb )

Randa Markos (115lb) vs. Kanako Murata (115lb)

Geraldo de Freitas (136lb) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5lb)

Don’tale Mayes (262lb) vs. Roque Martinez (244lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

