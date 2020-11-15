The main event of the evening is upon us. This card was in danger of losing its main event at the beginning of the week when Islam Makhachev pulled out of the fight. But we might have ended up with a better match up on our hands. Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (29-13) makes his long-awaited return to 155lbs, but he faces a difficult test tonight. The number 7 ranked lightweight Paul Felder (17-5) who accepted the fight on short notice, plans to get his hand raised and will give everything he has.

Round 1

Felder comes out in the orthodox position while Dos Anjos comes out in the southpaw position. Dos Anjos looks to be aggressive but he eats some punches on his way in. Dos Anjos answers with a left hook and a nice leg kick. Spinning back elbow lands for Felder. Dos Anjos ducks for a takedown immediately and gets it. He moves on to half guard. Felder scrambles back to his feet and eats some knees to the body from Dos Anjos before getting away. Felder comes back immediately with a right cross but he eats a body kick and a nice left hook. Dos Anjos seems to not mind trading in the pocket. Felder forces a clinch but ends up in a bad position for a while. Dos Anjos lands some heavy fights in the clinch as the round ends.

10-9 Dos Anjos

Round 2

Dos Anjos comes out aggressively again and attempts a takedown after landing a few kicks. Felder defends well and lands a big elbow. Both fighters exchange in the middle of the cage for a little while before Dos Anjos shoots for another takedown. He lands a few punches in the clinch before backing away. Dos Anjos eats some punches from Felder but comes back with a high kick and a big left hook to the body. He attempts another takedown and this time he gets it. Felder defends well again and gets back to his feet. Dos Anjos let’s go of the clinch and eats a body kick from Felder, he answers with a nice left hook before the round ends.

10-9 Dos Anjos

Round 3

Dos Anjos wastes no time to engage in a wrestling exchange. He backs Felder up to the fence but is unable to take him down. Dos Anjos keeps working for a takedown and finally gets it. He tries to flatten Felder and pin him to the ground but Felder scrambles back to his feet yet again. Dos Anjos looks like the fresher fighter. He lifts Felder off the ground and slams him down. He then lands a few punches as the round ends.

10-9 Dos Anjos

Round 4

Felder sense that he may need a finish to win this fight and he comes out aggressively in the 4th. He lands a few nice right hands from striking range. He holds the center of the cage for a while before getting forced to the fence. Dos Anjos starts landing some knees in the clinch before ducking for a takedown. Both fighters battle for the underhooks in the clinch. They separate and Dos Anjos lands a jab immediately. Both fighters land in the pocket. Felder attacks and gets a takedown of his own, but Dos Anjos gets back to his feet and reverses the position. The round ends with Felder suffering from a significant cut.

10-9 Felder

Round 5

Nice right hand lands for Felder as the round starts. He defends well on Dos Anjos’ takedown attempt but gets forced back to the fence. Big right hand lands for Dos Anjos, he then gets a takedown. He instantly moves to half guard and tries to advance his position. He maintains Felder on his back tries to get to the mount position. Dos Anjos lands some ground and pound and moves to the north-south position. Dos Anjos lands some big knees on the ground and Felder gets back to his feet. Dos Anjos gets yet another takedown and lands some ground and pound as the round ends.

10-9 Dos Anjos

Official results: Rafael Dos Anjos defeats Paul Felder by split decision. (48-47; 50-45; 50-45)

Check the highlights below:

"I need Rocky III this round." 🥊 @FelderPaul's corner is as Philly as it comes. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/LK6ThYbMMj — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

Five days notice! All respect at the end of the day for these two 🤝 #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/bJ6NVQT0zy — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020