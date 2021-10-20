Dana White Responds To Vaccine Mandates: ‘Fight Island Is Gonna Be Hopping Again’

News broke recently that the UFC was informing fighters of a United States mandate, requiring vaccines for people coming into the country. Dana White is looking at this as opening the doors to a return to Fight Island.

Early into the start of the global pandemic, White unveiled his plans for Fight Island, a location in Abu Dhabi where they had facilities built to hold events when nobody else would let them. While in recent months the promotion has been able to get back on track with shows in the United States, Dana has maintained that he had further plans for this island which would come in the near future.

It seems that, in the wake of news that international fighters would require COVID-19 vaccines to travel into the country, the promotion will be returning to Abu Dhabi soon. When asked about this situation at a recent press conference, Dana explained that he actually has some big things in the works for Fight Island, and will be able to share more information about it soon.

“I’ve been telling you guys through this whole thing. You’re like ‘What about this, what about that?’ I said I have no idea how this nuttiness is going to play out, but here we go… I guess Fight Island is gonna be hopping again,” White said. “We’re looking to do more events in Abu Dhabi. I’m going to Abu Dhabi next Wednesday, so I have a lot of meetings out there and I’ve been dying to walk you guys through what’s going on in Abu Dhabi anyway. So this trip I can get everything done, and buttoned up, and finished, and then I can come back and walk you guys through it. Hopefully New York I can walk you guys through what’s happening in Abu Dhabi.”

Dana White Responds To Conor McGregor DJ Incident

Dana White was then asked for his thoughts on the latest incident involving Conor McGregor. He allegedly punched an Italian DJ so hard that he apparently broke the man’s nose.

Dana said that he does not know all the facts of the situation and has not talked to McGregor. So until then, he does not feel comfortable issuing a statement on the matter.

“We talked about it a little bit today at matchmaking. I don’t know enough about it. I honestly don’t know enough about it to comment on it,” White said. “I haven’t talked to Conor. So I don’t know what the truth is, I don’t know exactly what happened, so to comment on it, I really can’t.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Are you excited to see the UFC returning to Fight Island soon?