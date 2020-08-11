Most people thought that when the UFC went back to holding fights in Las Vegas, it would be the end of Fight Island. However Dana White has confirmed that this is not going to be the case.

Fans were unsure what to make when White revealed that the UFC would be hosting fights on some unknown island. Eventually Fight Island would be revealed to be Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, but the facilities there seemed to be top notch. Not to mention, all of the events that were held there delivered, with some pretty epic fights.

Dana White Says Fight Island Will Be Back

Some may have thought that Fight Island was done for, now that the UFC has been back hosting events at the Apex Center, in Las Vegas. However Dana White actually revealed recently that this is not the case at all. Speaking in a statement to SportsCenter, he explained that not only will Fight Island return, but it will play host to a ton of fights with international athletes.

“A lof of the big fights that are international are going to be on Fight Island,” White said. “I told everybody the last time we were there, people sort of thought this was a one-and-done or whatever. It’s not. We’re going to be at Fight Island. Abu Dhabi is going to end up being the fight capital of the world. It definitely isn’t Las Vegas.”

🏝️ Dana White has announced further events in Abu Dhabi in 2020. @bokamotoESPN projects how often the UFC will go to the well at Fight Island 2.0 pic.twitter.com/vljBZ81GAw — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) August 11, 2020

Given the travel restrictions in the United States, it makes sense that Dana White would not want to stop using the facilities that were already set up in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see how soon they return, and who will be fighting when they do so. However considering that most of the champions in the UFC are not American right now, a ton of title fights are sure to be in order.