Report: Conor McGregor Punches Italian DJ, Allegedly Breaks His Nose

Conor McGregor is in the headlines for the wrong reasons once again.

This time, he’s reportedly assaulted an Italian DJ named Francesco Facchinetti. Facchinetti claimed he and his wife were handing out with McGregor and Dee Devlin until the Irishman attacked him without provocation at around 2:30am.

As a result, Facchinetti is suing the former two-weight UFC champion.

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

🩸BREAKING NEWS: Conor McGregor reportedly punched an Italian DJ and television personality named Francesco Facchinetti during a night out clubbing, reportedly breaking the Italian DJ’s nose 😳 pic.twitter.com/gOiSSXUA5T — FightBiz (@FightBizz) October 17, 2021

Facchinetti’s Wife Explains McGregor Altercation

As per reports, the Italian DJ’s nose was broken with the incident occurring in front of a combination of 10 witnesses and bodyguards.

Facchinetti’s wife Wilma went into more detail on social media as she urged everyone to stay away from McGregor if they encounter him.

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [McGregor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed. I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. “He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

No word from McGregor’s side as of yet. However, he has been vacationing in Italy and was recently seen pictured with Italian football club AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

This incident occurs just weeks after McGregor was involved in an altercation with music star Machine Gun Kelly.