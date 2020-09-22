The story of the UFC vs fighter pay is the promotions preeminent and ongoing main event. Since the infant stages of the organization, fans, media, and fighters wonder why it’s competitors only receive a fraction of revenue. Or as fighters say, a small slice of the pie. Of course, fighters could unionize but, that’s a different story for a different day. While many fighters on the roster struggle being underpaid UFC President Dana White will always live the good life, and, he’ll flaunt in front of their faces along the way.

UFC vs Fighter Pay

White has been rather dismissive of the several fighters who have been vocal about their disdain with the promotion. In the past, fighters such as Henry Cejudo retired, Jon Jones vacated his title light heavyweight title, Jorge Masvidal has asked for his UFC release, and Conor McGregor retired. The common denominator was that all of the men were wishing to be paid what they believe they deserved.

In the lastest dealings with fighter pay, UFC Bantamweight Jessica Rose-Clark recently shared a photo of her bank account. The screenshot was taken after her fight at UFC Vegas 11. Hoping for a performance bonus, JRC shared an account balance of $17.70.

Dana White Flexes in IG While Fighters Are Underpaid

A day later, and UFC President Dana White is showing off his sick set up in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming Fight Island cards. More than likely, he didn’t see Jessica Rose-Clark’s post. But, It’s unsettling to see the boss man flex for Instagram while some of the fighters on his roster go to bed hungry.

“I have the perfect set up for the next 5 weeks,” wrote White on Instagram.

Raising the Issues

Despite the harmlessness of the photo, it’s a constant remember that elite level fighters are still suffering. Or at least not getting the treatment of elite professional athletes.

Nonetheless, the UFC wheel keeps turning.