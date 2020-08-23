UFC president Dana White is a notorious supporter of President Donald Trump. White has never hidden his political opinions and his relationship with the president.

According to the RNC, the convention will be mostly virtual but a small number of Republican figures will be reuniting in Charlotte N.C. The RNC has yet to announce whether White would make an appearance online or in person.

lolololololol @ Dana White speaking at the RNC. https://t.co/nbEIW4dUip — Teeth Sweat (@dabnisbrickey_) August 23, 2020

President Donald Trump has been involved in the development of MMA in the US and especially the UFC. During the UFC’s early days, the company faced financial issues and a ban from organizing MMA events in most States and venues. According to Dana White, President Trump helped the company stay afloat and allowed them to hold events at his casinos in Atlantic City.

White has voiced his support for Donald Trump on multiple occasions, even making speeches at a few rallies during his presidential campaign back in 2016. He also made a speech at another one of his rallies in February.

Donald Trump has been in the public eye of the MMA community on multiple occasions. Then-UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington visited the White House alongside Dana White and even met the President. Trump was also seated cage-side at Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 back in November of 2019. His brief appearance was a big talking point in the media as he was already the seating president by then.